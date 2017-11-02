Saints launch new home and away strips

St Helens have unveiled their new kit for next season.

And the club say they have gone back to the 80s for inspiration for their traditional red vee, while the away kit sees them back in black.

Saints home kit

Saints Merchandise Manager Steve Law said: “Once again we have listened to our loyal fans and playing staff who continue to favour the Saints’ tradition of the deeper, bolder red vee on our iconic Home shirt.

“With next season’s home kit we have turned back to the Late Eighties/Early 90’s for our inspiration with the additional filled-in panel on the chest, with white shorts and hooped socks to complete the look."

And on the away kit Mr Law added: “We gone back to black this season … well, with a touch of grey, and that has proven popular both on and off the field in the past. We believe this will look great for fans on matchday and for everyday casual wear too.

“The junior version of the away shirt will feature the Willow Water livery whilst all junior versions have Totally Wicked’s preferred charity Every Action Has Consequences in place of their own logos.”

Replica Adult shirts are Available in sizes X-small through to 7XL. Priced at £49.

Player Version Shirts are Available in sizes X-small through to 3XL. Priced at £70.

Ladies Shirts size L8 through to L18. Priced at £49.

Children’s Age 5/6 years through to 13/14 yrs. Priced at £36.

Toddler’s Kits are also available.

Personalisation is available in store and on-line, subject to availability, and confirmed squad lists. Saints will wear red numbers in 2018 and these will be available shortly.

The shirt will be available to buy in store and online from 10am Saturday November 4 and 2018 Members can get 10 per cent off by showing their 2018 Membership Cards, which they can collect from the Ticket Office from Thursday.