Saints launch 2017 away shirt

This is Saints new away replica kit for the 2017 season.

The navy, gold and white jersey, designed and manufactured by our kit partner O’Neills, has captured the attention of everyone involved in its design and production, as well as the players who will be wearing it with pride.

Kyle Amor called it “the best shirt yet in my time here.”

The design features new platinum club partner Crabbie’s.

The shirts carry a navy marl base, while gold and white “shard” stripes come over the shoulder.

Saints replica version shirts are manufactured by O’Neills in Britain from a range of high quality advanced fibres to produce an end fabric called Koolite.

Koolite fabric is breathable, cool and offers high wicking properties for enhanced wearer comfort. It also compromises anti-bacterial properties with good shape retention after multiple washing.

Long-term sponsors RCL and University College St Helens join Crabbie’s on the front of the shirt alongside O’Neills our sportswear partner.

On the sleeve Saints continue our association with MyProtein and Totally Wicked respectively, whilst the back has long term sponsor Hattons Solicitors across the shoulder and A-Star Recruitment on the lower back. Totally Wicked again take position on the back of the neck.

AFEX are on the front of the shorts and socks whilst ESRG are, once more, on the rear of the shorts.

Junior shirts will carry the Willow Water logo on the front in place of Crabbie’s, whilst the Totally Wicked logos will be replaced with the “Every Action Has Consequences” logo which is their chosen charity.

The players will wear an exact replica of this kit when Saints travel to Catalans in March, whilst all player version shirts have a special gripper with the text ‘Ex Terra Lucem’ - the Town’s motto shaped into the design.