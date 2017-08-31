Saints junior development programme is praised

Following an independent accreditation process, which monitors the performance and progression of junior development programmes, Saints has been awarded the coveted status for the fifth year in a row.

An evaluation of ‘outstanding’ represents a level of performance which exemplifies best practice and implies that these very high levels of performance are sustainable and will be maintained.

It focuses on three key areas – quality of leadership and management, how well Academies meet the needs of players and the delivery of the player development system.

The rating said: “St Helens continue to be a leading Rugby League performance and talent development environment being rated as “outstanding in all areas” for the fifth year running.

“The club has made significant investment in Academy-specific facilities, further demonstrating a long-term commitment towards club developed Super League players, which is also reflected by the number of such players in the Super League squad.

“Implemented by an experienced management team, the club’s strategy is a dynamic approach towards a sustainable production of future Saints.”