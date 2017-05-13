Saints face daunting challenge at Cas

Saints may not figure in the top six clubs quoted by bookmakers to win the RL Challenge Cup for the first time since 2008, but joint interim coach Derek Traynor insists they can’t be written off.

The 12-times winners of the famous trophy face a daunting challenge in the sixth round when they travel to Castleford Tigers - currently lording it at the top of Super League - on Saturday but Traynor believes they can upset the odds.

He said: “There is no harder task at this moment in time than visiting the Jungle.

“It’s a small pitch and the fans get right behind the players but we can take confidence from the fact that we beat Cas 26-22 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Easter Monday and build on it.”

Traynor, who dubbed Saints a Jekyll and Hyde team so far this season. went on: “We seem to reserve our best performances when playing the so-called top team, know the ability we possess, and its just a question of producing it over the full 80 minutes on the day.”

The competition also brings back some fond memories for the joint interim coach.

He enthused: “I was brought up on the Challenge Cup and I love it. It is a massive occasion and a great honour for the club and the players to get there, win it and put their mark on the history of the game.

“My first Wembley was in 1972 and I still remember walking up the steps and seeing how big it was. It took my breath away by its sheer size.”