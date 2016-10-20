Saints duo named in England squad

Saints duo, Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival, are two of six new caps named in England boss Wayne Bennett’s 19-man squad for this Saturday’s international Test against France in Avignon at Parc des Sports (6.30pm CET).

In the absence of newly-appointed England captain Sam Burgess, who is serving a one-match ban, former Saints prop James Graham will lead the team in Avignon – a job he last did in 2010 when he became one of the country’s youngest-ever captains.

Jonny Lomax in Saints colours

England head coach Wayne Bennett said: “The players have trained well all week and are looking forward to the trip to France.

“There’s plenty of competition for places in this squad and it’s good to see a few new faces in there possibly having a run out in Avignon.

“The week leading into this game has been good and the training facilities in London at the Honourable Artillery Company have been outstanding.

“France are a passionate team and will have plenty of support behind them in Avignon. There’s talent in their side and some Super League experience so we know what to expect on Saturday. As the away side, it’s the kind of environment that I want my side to be challenged in this international Test.”

Mark Percival flying into action for Saints to stop Leeds' Ashton Goulding. Percival has been called up for England's 19-man squad to face France

England 19-man squad (professional club and community club in brackets):

Kevin Brown (Widnes Vikings, Thatto Heath Crusaders)

George Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs, Dewsbury Moor)

Thomas Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs, Dewsbury Moor)

Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves, Fryston Warriors)

Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves/St George-Illwarra Dragons, Latchford Albion)

Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks)

Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers, Middleton Marauders)

James Graham (Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, Blackbrook)

Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos, Oulton Raiders)

Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders, East Hull)

Jonny Lomax (St Helens, Orrell St James)

Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants, Deighton Juniors)

Mark Percival (St Helens, Halton Farnworth Hornets)

Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves, Wigan St Patricks)

Scott Taylor (Hull FC, Skirlaugh)

Stevie Ward (Leeds Rhinos, Churwell Chiefs)

Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos, Latchford Albion)

Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders, West Bowling)

Gareth Widdop (St George Illawarra Dragons, King Cross)