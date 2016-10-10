Saints duo called-up

Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival have been selected in the England squad for this autumn’s Ladbrokes Four Nations and the upcoming International Test against France.

The uncapped Saints duo were said by club officials to be overjoyed by their inclusion and is a reward for two players who have had their fair share of injuries but soldiered on and justifiably earned international recognition.

There’s been a lot of competition for places this year and the players that have been picked are the ones we believe will stand up to the test of the competing nations Wayne Bennett

Coach Wayne Bennett, said: “There’s been a lot of competition for places this year and the players that have been picked are the ones we believe will stand up to the test of the competing nations.

“I’ve always said that there wouldn’t be too many changes when I arrived and there are plenty of guys in the squad who worked hard in last year’s International Series win against New Zealand who have gone on and performed in 2016.

“To have Sam Burgess back is not just a boost for England but one for the international game. Having worked with him in the past, he’s a great bloke to have around and have by your shoulder on the field.

“Injuries are part and parcel of the game and to lose players like O’Loughlin, Tomkins and Currie isn’t ideal but it does offer opportunities to others who have performed in the year and it’s good to see some new and returning faces in the squad.

“There’s some serious talent in this all-English side and that’s testament to the England programme, the clubs they play for and the player’s attitude in wanting to do their best each week. I’ve spoken to the boys and they’re well aware what’s ahead of them in this tournament.”

England’s international schedule kicks off at Parc des Sports, Avignon on Saturday, October 22 (6.30pm CET) with a Test Match against France.

Full 2016 Ladbrokes Four Nations schedule is as follows:

Friday October 28 (8.00pm): Australia v Scotland, Lightstream Stadium, Hull

Saturday October 29 (2.30pm): England v New Zealand, The John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield

Saturday November 5 (5.30pm): England v Scotland, Ricoh Arena, Coventry

Saturday November 5 (8.00pm): New Zealand v Australia, Ricoh Arena, Coventry

Friday November 11 (8.00pm): New Zealand v Scotland, The Zebra Claims Stadium, Workington

Sunday November 13 (2.00pm): England v Australia, The London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London

Sunday November 20 (2.30pm): Final, Anfield, Liverpool

England squad for France Test and Ladbrokes Four Nations:

John Bateman (Wigan Warriors, Bradford Dudley Hill)

Kevin Brown (Widnes Vikings, Thatto Heath Crusaders)

George Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs, Dewsbury Moor)

Sam Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs, Dewsbury Moor)

Thomas Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs, Dewsbury Moor)

Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves, Fryston Warriors)

Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves / St George-Illwarra Dragons, Latchford Albion)

Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks)

Brett Ferres (Leeds Rhinos, Smawthorne Panthers)

Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers, Middleton Marauders)

James Graham (Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, Blackbrook)

Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos, Oulton Raiders)

Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves, New Spring Lions)

Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders, East Hull)

Jonny Lomax (St Helens, Orrell St James)

Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants, Deighton Juniors)

Mark Percival (St Helens, Farnworth Rockets)

Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves, Wigan St Patricks)

Dan Sarginson (Wigan Warriors / Gold Coast Titans, Hemel Stags)

Scott Taylor (Hull FC, Skirlaugh)

Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos, Latchford Albion)

Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders, West Bowling)

Gareth Widdop (St George Illawarra Dragons, King Cross)

George Williams (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks)