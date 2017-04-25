Saints bag tie of the round in Challenge Cup

Saints could not have handpicked a tougher sixth round tie in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup - a trip to current Betfred Super League pacesetters Castleford Tigers.

It typifies their luck so far this season and they face a mountainous task, even though they defeated the Tigers 26-22 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Easter Monday.

Definitely the tie of the round and will almost certainly receive live TV coverage.

Castleford captain Michael Shenton, who led his team out at Wembley in 2014 when they lost 23-10 to Leeds, believes his side could not have had a more difficult draw.

“I think we’ve drawn the toughest tie,” Shenton told BBC Radio Leeds. “It’s a bonus that we’re at home but it doesn’t get much tougher than St Helens.

“We’ve a couple of really important games before that but the Challenge Cup is a big goal of ours this year and it will be a massive focus for us.

“We’ve been there and know how special it can be. It makes you hungry for more. It’s an exciting challenge, we’ll definitely be up for it.

“It’s the most mouth-watering clash of the round, there will be a few happy teams out there, looking at that draw.

Draw:

Leeds v Barrow

Salford v Hull KR

Castleford v Saints

Featherstone v Halifax

Hull FC v Catalans

Dewsbury v Wakefield

Swinton v Wigan

Warrington v Widnes

Ties will be played over the weekend of May 13 - 14.