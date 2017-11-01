Saints 2018 fixtures

St Helens will open their Super League campaign in front of the Sky cameras next season against last year’s table toppers Castleford.

The fixtures for Super League XXIII were revealed this morning, with Saints starting their campaign at home on February 2.

Saints will host the Good Friday derby on March 30, and take on Widnes at the Halton Stadium three days later.

Next season, there is not a second ‘double-round’ weekend, which came under fire earlier this year.

Sky Sports will continue to show two games a week and following feedback from supporters, media and clubs, there will now be an earlier kick-off time of 7.45pm for all televised Thursday and Friday night matches.

Next season will be the fourth under the Super-8s format, which means the final seven fixtures of the season won’t be known until the end of July.

After 23 rounds, the league splits, with top-eight playing each other again in a battle for a top-four play-offs spots, with the bottom-four peeling away to form a Qualifiers division with the Championship’s top-four.

The number of home games in the Super-8s depends on the finishing position after 23 rounds.

Those positioned 1st to 4th, and 9th and 10th, get four home games; the other sides get three.

Fixtures

February

Round One: Friday 2, Castleford H, 7.45pm (SKY)

Round Two: Saturday 10, Catalans A, 6pm

Round Three: Friday 23, Huddersfield A, 7.45pm

March

Round Four: Friday 2, Salford H, 8pm

Round Five: Friday 9, Warrington A, 7.45pm (SKY)

Round Six: Friday 16, Leeds H, 7.45pm

Round Seven: Friday 23, Hull KR A, 8pm

Round Eight: Friday 30, Wigan H, TBC

April

Round Nine: Monday 2, Widnes A, TBC

Round 10: Friday 6, Hull FC H, 7.45pm (SKY)

Round 11: Sunday 15, Wakefield A, 3pm

Round 12: Friday 20, Huddersfield H, 8pm

Round 13, Thursday 26, Salford A, 7.45pm (SKY)

May

Round 14: Thursday 3, Catalans H, 7.45pm (SKY)

Round 15: Saturday 19, Widnes, MAGIC, 3pm (SKY)

Round 16: Thursday 24, Castleford A, 7.45pm

June

Round 17: Friday 8, Hull KR, H 8pm

Round 18: Friday 15, Leeds A, 8pm

Round 19: Friday 29, Wakefield H, 8pm

July

Round 20: Friday 6, Widnes H, 8pm

Round 21: Friday 13, Hull FC, A, 8pm

Round 22: Thursday 19, Wigan A, 7.45pm (SKY)

Round 23: Thursday 26, Warrington H, 7.45pm (SKY)