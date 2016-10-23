Saints 2017 fixtures

Saints fans can now make plans for the 2017 season, with the fixtures being released this evening.

After kicking off the season at home to Leeds Rhinos on Thursday, February 9, Saints travel to Super League newboys Leigh Centurions on Friday, February 24.

For fans wanting to book Catalans away, the date for your diary is Saturday, March 18.

And after the trip to Wigan on Good Friday, April 14, Saints host the Pie Eaters on Thursday, May 25.

Leeds Rhinos H Thursday, February 9 8pm

Leigh Centurions A Friday, February 24 8pm

Wakefield H Friday, March 1 8pm

Hull FC A Friday, March 10 8pm

Catalans Dragons A Saturday March 18 6pm

Warrington Wolves H Friday, March 24 8pm

Salford Red Devils A Thursday, March 30 8pm

Huddersfield Giants H Friday, April 7 8pm

Wigan Warriors A Friday, April 14 TBC

Castleford Tigers H Monday, April 17 TBC

Widnes Vikings A Friday, April 21 8pm

Leigh Centurions H Friday, April 28 8pm

Warrington Wolves A Friday, May 5 8pm

Weekend of May 5-8 – England Mid-Season International (Details TBC)

Hull FC MAGIC Saturday, May 20 TBC

Wigan Warriors H Thursday, May 25 8pm

Huddersfield Giants A Monday, May 29 TBC

Castleford Tigers A Sunday, June 4 3.30pm

Widnes Vikings H Friday, June 9 8pm

Salford Red Devils H Friday, June 23 8pm

Leeds Rhinos A Thursday, June 29 8pm

Hull FC H Friday, July 7 8pm

Catalans Dragons H Sunday, July 16 3pm

Wakefield A Sunday, July 23 3pm

Super 8s begin Weekend of August 3-6

Challenge Cup Final August 26

Grand Final October 7