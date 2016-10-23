Saints 2017 fixtures

Saints fans can now make plans for the 2017 season, with the fixtures being released this evening.
After kicking off the season at home to Leeds Rhinos on Thursday, February 9, Saints travel to Super League newboys Leigh Centurions on Friday, February 24.
For fans wanting to book Catalans away, the date for your diary is Saturday, March 18.
And after the trip to Wigan on Good Friday, April 14, Saints host the Pie Eaters on Thursday, May 25.
Leeds Rhinos H Thursday, February 9 8pm
Leigh Centurions A Friday, February 24 8pm
Wakefield H Friday, March 1 8pm
Hull FC A Friday, March 10 8pm
Catalans Dragons A Saturday March 18 6pm
Warrington Wolves H Friday, March 24 8pm
Salford Red Devils A Thursday, March 30 8pm
Huddersfield Giants H Friday, April 7 8pm
Wigan Warriors A Friday, April 14 TBC
Castleford Tigers H Monday, April 17 TBC
Widnes Vikings A Friday, April 21 8pm
Leigh Centurions H Friday, April 28 8pm
Warrington Wolves A Friday, May 5 8pm
Weekend of May 5-8 – England Mid-Season International (Details TBC)
Hull FC MAGIC Saturday, May 20 TBC
Wigan Warriors H Thursday, May 25 8pm
Huddersfield Giants A Monday, May 29 TBC
Castleford Tigers A Sunday, June 4 3.30pm
Widnes Vikings H Friday, June 9 8pm
Salford Red Devils H Friday, June 23 8pm
Leeds Rhinos A Thursday, June 29 8pm
Hull FC H Friday, July 7 8pm
Catalans Dragons H Sunday, July 16 3pm
Wakefield A Sunday, July 23 3pm
Super 8s begin Weekend of August 3-6
Challenge Cup Final August 26
Grand Final October 7
Almost Done!
Registering with St Helens Reporter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.