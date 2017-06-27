Ryan Morgan returns from injury for Leeds clash

Aussie centre Ryan Morgan, who missed last week’s stunning 25-24 victory over Salford Red Devils, returns to the Saints’ squad for Thursday night’s trip to Leeds Rhinos after recovering from a minor knee problem.

But fellow centre Mark Percival faces a disciplinary hearing at the RFL this evening (Tuesday) and could miss as many as three matches for a charge relating to kicking a ball away following a second-half Mancunians’ try at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday.

At the same time Leeds skipper Danny McGuire and second row man Jamie-Jones Buchanan also tonight following last week’s clash with table-toppers Castleford Tigers.

Interestingly at this stage Jones-Buchanan is named in the initial squad - but not McGuire.

Saints’ boss Justin Holbrook will choose his 17 from:

1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Tommy Lee, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 20. Morgan Knowles, 28. Regan Grace, 36. Zeb Taia.

The game kicks off at 8pm and the referee is TBC.

Brian McDermott will choose his 17 from:

1. Ashton Golding, 2. Tom Briscoe, 3. Kallum Watkins, 4. Joel Moon, 5. Ryan Hall, 8. Keith Galloway, 9. Matt Parcell, 10. Adam Cuthbertson, 11. Jamie Jones-Buchanan, 12. Carl Ablett, 13. Stevie Ward, 14. Liam Sutcliffe, 16. Brad Singleton, 17. Mitch Garbutt, 20. Anthony Mullally, 23. Jack Ormondroyd, 24. Jordan Baldwinson, 25. Jordan Lilley, 31. Jack Walker.

Tickets for the clash remain on sale from the Ticket Office at the Totally Wicked Stadium, by calling 01744 455 052 , or on line.