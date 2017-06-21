Ryan Morgan injury not as bad as first feared

Saints have allayed fears that Ryan Morgan faces a long spell on the side lines.

The 27-year-old Australian centre, scorer of nine tries so far this season, suffered a knee injury in Friday's 24-16 defeat against the Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith's Stadium and the initial signs didn't look too promising.

But relieved head coach Justin Holbrook said yesterday: “The injury is nowhere near as serious as we first thought and he is only likely to miss Friday's home game against Salford Red Devils.”

It is welcome news for Saints who need as strong a squad as possible ahead of a crucial five match run-in to the end of the regular season in which they will lock horns with four of the five leading clubs and need a few more points in the bag if they are to cement their place in the Super 8s.

Second-in-table Salford, who won the early season meeting 22-14 at the AJ Bell Stadium and booked their Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final spot following a crushing 30-6 home victory over Wakefield Trinity last week, are brimming with self-confidence at this moment in time but Saints - beaten only once this year at the Totally Wicked Stadium - will be hoping to bounce back to form and put their rivals from the other end of the East Lancs Road in the shade.

Holbrook said: “We are well aware Salford are a good team but as far as I'm concerned it's just a question of it is better playing the current top sides rather than anyone else and the lads are really looking forward to it.

“At at the same time, it will test us where we are as a team and that can only be a good thing.”