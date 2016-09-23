Rugby chiefs announce new sponsorship deal

The RFL has announced an agreement with leading bookmakers Ladbrokes that will see them become the official title sponsor of this year’s Four Nations tournament.

Already title sponsor of the Challenge Cup and a First Utility Super League partner in 2016, Ladbrokes are extending their partnership with Rugby League into the international game which will see them strengthen their presence in the UK and Australian market.

Kicking off on Friday, October 28 in Hull, the Ladbrokes Four Nations features England, Australia, New Zealand and Scotland. Games will be played in Workington, Huddersfield, Coventry and London with the final taking place at Anfield, Liverpool on Sunday, November 20.

Ladbrokes will benefit from premium brand exposure as matches will be broadcast on BBC, Channel 9 Australia, Sky New Zealand and Premier Sports – last year’s International Series between England and New Zealand drew in a UK audience of 4m-plus on the BBC.

Ladbrokes Four Nations tournament director, Jon Dutton said: “Ladbrokes are a fantastic partner to work with and very professional in their approach to the game.

“Some of the best players in the world will be in the country for the Four Nations this autumn and having Ladbrokes on board will enhance this competition on and off the field.

“Being associated with international Rugby League can strengthen their brand in the sports betting market.”

Kristof Fahy, chief marketing officer of Ladbrokes, said: “We enjoy a terrific relationship with rugby league and it’s a sport that welcomes the value that the Ladbrokes brand is able to offer.

“We’re now extending the investment we’ve made in the sport in the UK to the international stage where we know we can have a real impact.

“We plan to match the rugby skills on show with our own sporting passion to help deliver a Ladbrokes Four Nations tournament which will excite fans in both hemispheres.”

More than 50 per cent of tickets for the Ladbrokes Four Nations are priced at £25 or less. Go to rugby-league.com/tickets/fournations or call the Rugby League Ticket Hotline on 0844 856 1113 (calls to this number will

cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.

Full 2016 Ladbrokes Four Nations schedule is as follows:

• Friday October 28 (8.00pm): Australia v Scotland, Lightstream Stadium, Hull

• Saturday October 29 (2.30pm): England v New Zealand, The John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield

• Saturday November 5 (5.30pm): England v Scotland, Ricoh Arena, Coventry

• Saturday November 5 (8.00pm): New Zealand v Australia, Ricoh Arena, Coventry

• Friday November 11 (8.00pm): New Zealand v Scotland, The Zebra Claims Stadium, Workington

• Sunday November 13 (3.30pm): England v Australia, The London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London

• Sunday November 20 (2.30pm): Final, Anfield, Liverpool