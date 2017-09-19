Roby sweeps-up at awards night

Long-serving hooker James Roby went home from Saints’ awards night with three trophies tucked under his arm.

The one-club international scooped the Players’ Player of the Year, the Members’ Player of the Year and the Player of the Year accolades at the event which was sponsored by Totally Wicked.

Josh Simm won the 16s Player of the Year while Matty Lees, who made his first team debut recently, collected the 19s Player of the Year.

Reserves Player of the Year was Danny Richardson, Regan Grace was named Young Player of the Year and the Player of the Year runner-up was Alex Walmsley.

Club chairman Eamonn McManus described Roby as ‘a once in a generation player’ whilst head coach Justin Holbrook said: “For James to win the players’, fans’ and the main award shows how good he is. He is the best player in the comp.”