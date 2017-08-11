Roby’s World Cup dream

James Roby turns 32 in November with his birthday falling towards the end of the World Cup which is being staged in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

The Saints’ hooker isn’t ‘banking on’ being included in England head coach Wayne Bennett’s final squad but it will be the icing on the cake if he catches the eye of the Aussie by his performances in the Super 8s and clinches a spot.

Roby has already won almost every domestic honours in the game, as well as a World Club Challenge title, and already featured in two World Cups but feels this will be his swan-song on the biggest stage of all if selected.

“It is a massive occasion and it would be fantastic if I got another chance to

play,” said the one club man, who wasn’t even born the last time the trophy returned to the UK when, under the Great Britain banner in 1972, the Pommies took the coveted crown on a superior record in the group stages after a 10-10 draw in the final against Australia which was played in Lyon, France.

But while Robes admits the thought of playing for his country once more is at the back of his mind, all he is focusing at this moment in time is Saints’ bid to lift their seventh Super League crown and, in particular, Friday’s home match against title rivals Hull FC.

He said: “Every week it will be a scrap for points in the Super 8s and it is just a case of taking one game at a time.

“We are certainly not going to put ourselves on a pedestal after beating league league leaders Castleford Tigers last week but if we eventually reach the Grand Final it will speak for itself.”