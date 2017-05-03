Roby returns to squad

Saints have announced their 19-man squad for Friday’s game at Warrington Wolves.

James Roby returns to the line-up alongside Jake Spedding and Greg Richards, while Adam Walker is free to play after submitting an early guilty plea to his grade A punching charge.

St Helens, however, will be without Alex Walmsley and Mark Percival who are away on England duty.

Squad: 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Adam Walker, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Tommy Lee, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 19. Greg Richards, 20. Morgan Knowles, 26. Jake Spedding, 28. Regan Grace, 36. Zeb Taia.

Tony Smith will choose his Warrington 17 from:

2. Tom Lineham, 3. Rhys Evans, 4. Ryan Atkins, 5. Matthew Russell, 7. Kurt Gidley, 9. Daryl Clark, 10. Ashton Sims, 12. Jack Hughes, 14. Mike Cooper, 15. Brad Dwyer, 16. George King, 17. Dominic Crosby, 18. Andre Savelio, 22. Declan Patton, 23. Joe Philbin, 24. Benjamin Jullien, 27. Morgan Smith, 28. Harvey Livett, 34. Ben Westwood.

The game kicks off at 8pm and the referee will be Phil Bentham.