Roby fit for Saints return

James Roby is fit and rarin’ to go!

Saints’ hooker, who has missed the last five fixtures due to a knee problem, will be back in the 19-man squad for Friday’s showdown against Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell-Jones Stadium.

Confirming the return of the 31-year-old one club man, joint interim coach Jamahl Lolesi said: “Roby trained today (Tuesday) and all being well he will be fit to play at the back end of the week.”

Lolesi added: “It’s always great to get a player back, especially one of Robes stature.”

But on the downside full Jonny Lomax remains on the treatment table and is not expected to pull on the famous red vee shirt for three or four more weeks.

Saints will also be without centre Mark Percival and prop forward Alex Walmsley who are on international duty Down Under.

“This is not an issue for us as we are confident the players who replace them will do a good job,” said the interim coach.

Warrington, too, face a similar problem but they will have three players vying for a spot in the England line-up against Samoa - the versatile Stefan Ratchford, stand-off Kevin Brown and prop Chris Hill.

The Saints’ squad will be announced at lunchtime tomorrow (Wednesday).