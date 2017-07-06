Richardson in line for starting role

Danny Richardson is in line to pull on a Saints’ shirt for the fifth time this season.

The 20-year-old half-back is favourite to replaced the unlucky Matty Smith who suffered a serious eyelid injury at Leeds last week - a role he played in the opening three matches of the new season after the former Wigan playmaker had suffered a broken leg in a pre-season friendly against Widnes Vikings.

Richardson - last-gasp drop goal hero of Saints Academy Grand Final victory over Wigan Warriors in 2016 - was also named on the bench for the Widnes clash a few weeks ago.

A new face in the squad is 19-year-old prop Matty Lee and like Richardson will be looking to impress if making the final 17.

Centre Mark Percival returns after completing a one-man ban - a punishment also handed out to skipper Jon Wilkin following an incident at Headingley where he was sent to the sin-bin and won’t be available to face his home-town club.

Coach Justin Holbrook will select from the following:

1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Tommy Lee, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 20. Morgan Knowles, 24. Danny Richardson, 28. Regan Grace, 32. Matty Lees, 36. Zeb Taia.

Hull boss Lee Radford has named the same 19-man squad which came close to toppling leaders Castleford Tigers on their last outing.

Carlos Tuimavave - named in last week’s squad before pulling out at the 11th-hour - is back in contention, while Masi Matongo, who missed out on selection against the table toppers, will continue to battle for a place after being named again.

Squad 1. Jamie Shaul, 2. Mahe Fonua, 3. Carlos Tuimavave, 4. Josh Griffin, 5. Fetuli Talanoa, 6. Albert Kelly, 7. Marc Sneyd, 8. Scott Taylor, 9. Danny Houghton, 10. Liam Watts, 12. Mark Minichiello, 14. Jake Connor, 16. Jordan Thompson, 17. Danny Washbrook, 21. Sika Manu, 22. Josh Bowden, 25. Jansin Turgut, 28. Brad Fash, 29. Masimbaashe Matongo.

The referee is Phil Bentham and the game kicks-off at 8pm.