Programme fair at stadium

The annual St Helens RFC programme fair takes place at the Red Vee Bar at the totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday, June 3 from 10.30am to 1-30pm.

Admission is free and rugby league fans will be given the opportunity to purchase a wide range of memorabilia, such as programmes, cards, photographs and jerseys from the numerous stalls.

Parking is free at the stadium and there is no charge for entry.

Proceeds from the Saints’ Heritage Society’s stall will go to the club’s Australian Academy Tour fund.

It will also be probably the last opportunity to purchase a copy of the Alf Ellaby biography ‘He’s Here Now’ which has virtually sold out.