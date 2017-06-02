Precky Fest cancelled

Regretfully, the directors of Precky Fest (2017) Ltd, have decided to postpone their star-studded concert, planned for July 1 at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

It is proposed to hold the event in the summer of 2018.

The charity event was to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the Steve Prescott Foundation (SPF). The SPF has raised over one million pounds for its chosen causes, The Christie in Manchester, the Rugby League Benevolent Fund and the SPF Special Causes Fund. This event was to be a celebration of that success and to raise more much needed funds.

A spokesperson for the event said: ‘’A sincere thanks to everyone who have already bought tickets for Precky Fest. A full refund will be given. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

St.Helens R.F.C. will give a refund for any tickets purchased from the club. Refunds need to be processed via their ticket office. The customer needs to contact the club and provide a booking reference number along with their name and address

VIP hospitality and xox reservations booked via the SPF website will be refunded by the organisers.