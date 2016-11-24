Phil Veivers joins Saints

Phil Veivers, who joined St Helens in 1984 as part of a deal which included mighty Mal Meninga, is back on board with his first English club Hot on the heels of capturing Eddie Cunningham and Tommy Martyn, Saints Community Development Foundation have appointed Aussie Veivers as a Foundation Ambassador.

The former fullback, who played 381 times for Saints where he scored 98 tries and five drop goals, said: “It is great to have the opportunity to champion such a worthy cause as the Saints Foundation.

It is great to have the opportunity to champion such a worthy cause as the Saints Foundation Phil Veivers

“I was made aware of the hard work that the Foundation does in the local community back in 1984 when I first came to the club.

“We went along to local events as players, signed autographs, met up with people and it was good to get out and about.

“Having the chance to roll back the years and to make a difference again appeals to me. Once Steve Leonard approached me there was only one answer that I was going to give. Steve told me how Saints were revamping the Foundation and what he had in mind for me and what I could do to help.”

Steve Leonard from the Foundation said: “Once I had the chance to meet up with Phil and go through my thoughts with him he was 100% behind us. I look forward to working alongside Phil going forward to really make a difference in our Community.

“He is an adopted St Helens lad and I know, just through talking to him, that he holds our town very close to his heart and will do all he can to give something back to it.”