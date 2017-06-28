Percival to miss clash with Leeds

Centre Mark Percival - scorer of 11 tries and 51 goals this season and a key figure in Saints’ bid to cement a top eight spot before the start of the Super 8s - will miss tomorrow’s Battle of the Roses with Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

The England international received a one-match ban and a £300 fine from the RL Disciplinary Committee last night (Tuesday) but with the initial Grade C charge of other contrary behaviour being downgraded he escaped a more severe punishment.

Percival was originally cited by the match review panel after kicking the ball away following Niall Evalds’ second try of Friday’s game against Salford Red Devils.

Unfortunately the ball sliced sideways off his boot and struck referee Scott Mikalauskas in the midriff.

Leeds Rhinos will also be without skipper Danny McGuire and forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan - both receiving one-match bans by the disciplinary committee following incidents in their 23-12 home defeat at the hands of table-toppers Castleford Tigers.

McGuire was charged with using foul language towards referee Robert Hicks in the 13th minute of Friday’s loss. McGuire was sin binned during the game and was given a Grade C charge. He pleaded guilty to the charge at the hearing at RFL Headquarters and and apart from a ban was fined £300.

Jones-Buchanan was given a Grade A charge for striking Adam Milner with his shoulder in the 70th minute of the game.

Because Jones-Buchanan has already served a suspension this season, he was unable to take an early guilty plea. He did, however, admit the charge and suffered the same fate as McGuire.