Percival back for Castleford clash

Mark Percival and Alex Walmsley return to the Saints’ 19-man squad for Saturday’s sixth round Ladbrokes Challenge Cup showdown with on-song Castleford Tigers at The Jungle after missing the Warrington defeat because of international duty.

Saints will choose their 17 from:

2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Tommy Lee, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 19. Greg Richards, 20. Morgan Knowles, 28. Regan Grace, 36. Zeb Taia.

Daryl Powell will choose his Castleford 17 from:

1. Zak Hardaker, 2. Greg Minikin, 3. Jake Webster, 4. Michael Shenton, 5. Greg Eden, 6. Rangi Chase, 7. Luke Gale, 8. Andy Lynch, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 12. Mike McMeeken, 13. Adam Milner, 14. Nathan Massey, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 16. Ben Roberts, 17. Junior Moors, 18. Matt Cook, 19. Gadwin Springer, 34. Alex Foster.

The game, which will be screened live by the BBC TV,, kicks-off at 2.30pm.

Cup odds: Wigan Warriors (3/1), Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves (all 5/1), Hull FC (7/1), Salford Red Devils (10/1), St Hele/ns (11/1), Wakefield Trinity (20/1),, Catalans Dragons (22/1), Hull KR and Widnes Vikings (both 80/1), Featherstone Rovers (100/1), Halifax (150/1), Dewsbury Rams (500/1, Barrow Raiders and, Swinton Lions (both 1,000/1).