Thatto Heath 9 Knowsley South 2

An outstanding first half performance from Thatto Heath saw them lead 5-1 at the break.

Heath started well scoring twice within the first 10 minutes and good pressure from Sam Gibson saw the ball fall to the outstanding Kev Parr who crossed for Chris Powell to score.

Minutes later a superb build up which involved Adam Short, Billy Flynn saw Ste Burrows slide his shot passed the keeper.

Heath continued to pile the pressure on which saw Sam Gibson, Craig Byrom and Kev Parr all go close.

Sam Gibson then stretched Heath’s lead when his curling shot found the bottom corner of the net.

Knowsley grabbed one back after good work from their winger who crossed to find the centre forward who steered home.

Heath hit back immediately Adam Short found Chris Powell who hit an unstoppable shot into the bottom corner.

Just before the break Sam Gibson grabbed his second after a powerful run which saw him beat three defenders to score.

Heath struggled early on into the half as chances went begging.

A superb cross then picked out Gareth Smith who superbly headed home Danny Bate then broke the offside trap to unselfishly cross to the unmarked Kev Parr who had the easy task of walking the ball into the net.

Good work from Shaun McKeegan and Ste Bennett saved the day at the back with excellent last ditch tackles.

Heath then extended there advantage further when Ste Burrows and Danny Bate combined to pick out Gareth Smith whose cross was only cleared to the edge of the box, which saw Sean Parr smash home.

To their credit Knowsley got a goal back after good work from the winger, whose cross was prodded home.

In the dying seconds of the game Sam Gibson found Kev Parr whose outrageous lob over the keeper nestled into the net to complete a well deserved hat-trick and man of the match performance.