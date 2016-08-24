Thatto Heath 3 Woolston 3

Thatto Heath, formerly Sutton Heath FC, kicked off their Warrington and District League campaign with a hard-earned three apiece draw.

Heath Started well going close through Craig Byrom. Against the run of play Woolston took the lead when a 30 yrd through ball found the no 10, who slotted home.

Heath were lucky not to go two down when a cross shot flashed just wide.

Sam Gibson and Kev Parr were a constant threat down the flanks. Heath hit back when a cross shot found Craig Byrom 10 yards out who steered home.

Heath were then unlucky not to go in front when Chris Powell prodded home only to be a judged to foul the keeper.

Woolston then took the lead just before the break when a cross was turned into his own net passed the desperate dive of keeper Dave Eden.

Heath started well early on in the second with Danny Bate driving a shot just wide and Craig Byroms effort easily saved by the visiting keeper.

At the other end good defending from Ste Bennett and Paul Anders saved the day for the hosts.

Heath then struck when substitute Ste Burrows saw his goal-bound effort deflected wide. From the resulting corner Paul Anders’ towering header was unstoppable to draw matters.

Minutes later a good stop by the keeper from Chris Powell’s effort prevented Heath scoring.

With just over five minutes remaining Heath took the lead for the first time in the game Gareth Smith, Sam Gibson, and Danny Bate all played there part in the lead up to the goal when, Craig Byrom cut in from the byline to cross for Chris Powell to steer his finish passed the diving keeper into the net.

Woolston’s never-say-die attitude was rewarded with seconds remaining when a knock down in the Heath area found the centre forward who slotted home.