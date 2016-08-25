Prescot Hockey Club’s double success

Prescot Hockey Club is celebrating a stunning double success!

Prescot ladies recently won the Greater Manchester Summer League while the two Prescot Mixed teams entered Golborne's North West Mixed tournament and ended up playing each other in the Final.

It's been a massively successful pre-season for Prescot Hockey Club winning all five events that they participated in!

July: Prescot Mixed 7s – Winners (9 teams)

July: Prescot Mens 7s – Winners (12 teams)

June – August: Greater Manchester Summer League Ladies – Winners (14 teams)

May – July: Golborne Mixed Summer League – Winners and Third place (13 teams)

August: Golborne North West Mixed Tournament – Winners and Runners Up (18 teams)

The club now runs six league teams plus mixed, veterans and a number of junior hockey teams fropm their Sutton base in St Helens.

Pre-season training now on Wednesdays 8pm and Saturdays midday at Sutton.