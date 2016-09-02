Cromwell 0 Thatto Heath 6

Another all round impressive team performance saw Heath come away with all three points.

Heath started the stronger of the sides going close early on through Kev Parr and Craig Byrom.

Cromwell back 4 were working overtime to repel the constant threat of Danny Bate,Kev Parr and Sam Gibson with the latter blazing over when easier to score then minutes later rattling the crossbar from 25 yards out.

Cromwell rarely threatened at the other end Heath took the lead when Craig Byrom met Kev Parrs cross to volley home.

Minutes later a Superb Danny Bate header put Heath 2-0 up.

The second half started well for Heath with Sam Gibson firing a shot just wide and a Craig Byrom effort was well saved by the Cromwell keeper.

Cromwell managed to get a shot on goal at the other end which saw goalkeeper Dave Eden comfortably save.

Heath went 3 up when Adam Short and Gareth Smith combined to send Danny Bate away His Cross was tucked home by Craig Byrom.

Sam Gibson then went close after rounding the keeper only to hit the side netting from a difficult angle.

Cromwell then had there best effort of the game which saw a 25 yard effort hit the top of the bar.

Ste Bennett neat ball then found Danny Bate who skipped passed the full back to slide hi shot in off the far post for 4-0

Heath introduced Billy Flynn and Ryan Cook to the fray and it wasn’t long before Cook got himself on the scoresheet superbly heading home after a defensive mix-up.

With only a few minutes remaining Danny Bate completed his hat-trick smashing his penalty high into the roof of the net.