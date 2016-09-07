Cricketing round-up

Title-chasing clubs and those threatened by relegation in the Liverpool Cricket Competition had their hopes wrecked of picking up valuable points on Saturday when rain washed out almost the entire programme at first team level.

The only game which started involved second division rivals Sutton and Alder at New Street but that was abandoned after three overs with the hosts 13-0.

The lack of action was also a body blow for premier division outfit Rainford who were due to entertain neighbours Rainhill and now go into Saturday’s penultimate league fixture of the season at Lytham 11th in the table and already resigned to a quick return to division one.

St Helens Town will be hoping to go in the opposite direction by earning promotion from division two.

Skelmersdale have already been crowned champions, but the Ruskin Drive outfit, who visit Southport Trinity at the weekend, are favourites to finish in runners-up spot.

They currently have 269 points from their 20 games - 19 more than third-placed Spring View.

In division one, Newton-le-Willows still have a remote chance of promotion but face a tough task at Sea Cop on against third-in-the-table Fleetwood Hesketh.