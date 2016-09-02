Cricketing round-up

Rainford are staring relegation in the face as the Liverpool Competition premier division season reaches the final few hurdles.

A crushing nine wicket defeat at Formby on Saturday leaves them in 11th spot and only a change of fortunes from the three-match September programme will prevent a quicker than anticipated return to the first division.

The result was never in doubt after Rainford, batting first, were dismissed for 70 in which the only decent contributions came from Joseph Noctor (28) and Bokang Mosena (15).

It took the hosts less than 11 overs to reach their target for the loss of only one wicket and just to add salt to the Rainford's wounds they didn't pick up a single point from the match.

Neighbours Rainhill look assured of premier division cricket next season, even though going down to an 87 run defeat at Leigh.

The home side batted first and rattled up 220-4 declared from 52 overs (Mohammad Aslam 3-58, Tom Bromhead 1-47) and despite Aslam following up his steady bowling performance with a cultured 33, Rainhill were way short of their target and remain seventh in the table.

Newton-le-Willows kept alive their outside chances of promotion from the first division following a four wicket win in a high-scoring game against Sefton Park at Crow Lane.

The Liverpool side, who batted first, set a challenge 189-8 declared from their 55 overs (Danny Barlow 4-66, Furquan Shafiq) but Newton rose to the challenge in emphatic style.

Victory was built on a century first wicket stand involving Shafiq (83) and Chris Chambers (22), enabling the hosts to reach 190-6.

St Helens Town suffered a setback in their bid to finished the campaign in runners-up spot behind recently crowned champions Skelmersdale, going down by one wicket to Alder at Ruskin Drive.

Batting first, Town scored 161-9 declared from 50.4 overs with Daniel Roberts (57), Ryan Donnelly (26) and Harry Rigby (24) leading the way but in a tense finish Alder's last pair steered the visitors home by a slender margin.

Sutton are firmly anchored at the bottom of the table after a disastrous defeat at Skelmersdale where they, too, didn't collect a single point.

The New Street outfit, who batted first, were dismissed for a paltry 57 and Skem comfortably achieved their goal without losing a wicket.

Saturday's fixtures involving local first X1s are:

Premier division:

Rainford v Rainhill,

First division: Newton-le-Willows v Maghull. Second division: St Helens

Town v Old Xaverians, Sutton v Parkfield Liscard.