Cricket round-up

St Helens Town blew a golden chance of gaining promotion to the first division of the Liverpool Cricket Competition, losing their final game of the season at struggling Caldy on Saturday.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for the Ruskin Drive outfit who went into the match knowing that a positive result would almost certainly have earned the club runners-up behind already crowned champions Skelmersdale, but they were overtaken at the death by Hightown St Mary's.

In a tension-charged game, Town had the benefit of taking first knock and an opportunity to dictate the pattern of play for the rest of the afternoon, but their batsmen failed to deliver the goods.

Ryan Donnelly (39), Craig Wood (25) and Daniel Roberts (14) all made positive contributions but the tail failed to wag - the innings closing on 119.

Caldy didn't perform much better but a valuable 62 from opener Kamrfan Hussain enabled the home side to reach 121-6. (Robert Kenny 6-37).

Neighbours Sutton earned a rare win in the same division but still finished the campaign at the foot of the table.

In a low scoring game against Parkfield Liscard at New Street, the visitors were dismissed for a paltry 37 (Steve Birkett 5-17, Jamie Greener 3-4 Nathan Brown 2-7) and in reply Sutton clawed their way to a match-clinching 41-7.

The only double figure scores came from Joe Smith (14) and Jonathan Green (11 no).

Not surprisingly, Rainford, who had already suffered relegation from the premier division, lost to champions Leigh in their final fixture at Church Road.

The home side were dismissed for 112 (John Dotters 25, Ravi Mistry (21), Bokang Mosena (19), Paul Farrar 15) and in response Leigh reached their target for the loss of only three wickets in 28.2 overs.

Rainhill, on the other hand, ended their campaign in fine style - a 44 run victory over Lytham at Victoria Terrace clinching eighth spot in the table.

Batting first, Rainhill amassed 183-9 declared, thanks in the main to lower order knocks from Mike Rotheram (38) and Paul Ford (25).

Dave Atkinson (31) also featured prominently with the bat and then completed an excellent all-round performance by claimed 4-57 as the Seasiders were ousted for 139.

Newton-le-Willows' better-than-average summer, in which they have finished sixth in the first division, ended in a slender defeat against promoted Southport and Birkdale at Trafalgar Road.

The visitors, batting first, scored 148 from 44.4 overs with late order batsman Cameron Smith hitting a fine 64.

In reply, S and B edged their way to victory with the last pair at the crease despite a tidy spell from opening bowlers Smith (3-28) and Daniel Cartwright (3-25).