Chizzy’s down under finals hopes shattered

Dave Chisnall's hope of winning the TABtouch Perth Darts Masters were shattered in the final by world no.1 Michael Van Gerwen on Saturday.

The St Helens ace went down 11-4, denying him a maiden TV triumph.

Chisnall had followed up Friday's superb 10-7 quarter-final win over world champion Gary Anderson with a brilliant display to see off Raymond van Barneveld 11-8 in their semi-final.

However, he once again saw his hopes destroyed by van Gerwen as the Dutchman bounced back from last week's loss to Phil Taylor in Sydney in style, taking a ninth straight win against Chisnall and his 14th tournament victory of 2016.

The Dutchman had earlier swept aside Peter Wright 11-5 in the semis, winning five successive legs early on to move into an advantage he would never lose, and after taking a 4-1 lead in the final against Chisnall was

always on course to claim the win.

The St Helens lad hit back to 5-3 before van Gerwen took three in a row, including an 11-darter, to edge towards victory, and though the Englishman pulled a leg back he was unable to continue his challenge as van Gerwen completed the triumph.

Chisnall won past the semi-finals for the first time in five attempts on the World Series of Darts circuit, hitting eight 180s and averaging almost 105 in his win over van Barneveld.

However, he lost in a televised final against van Gerwen for the second time this year, following January's loss in the Unibet Masters, and admitted: “Michael showed why he's world number one - he's a great player.

“I've played Michael a lot of times and he does what he does. He wasn't in his best form tonight but he still wins, he hits the right scores at the right times.

“I tried my hardest and it wasn't good enough, but I'll work on it like I always do. I've had a great weekend and I'm happy - I'll take a lot of confidence from this week.”