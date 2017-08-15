Open day for Junior Saints’ members

Saints’ junior members will have a chance to meet their heroes at a special event which will be staged at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Tuesday. August 22.

Starting at 10.30am they will have an exclusive signing session with the first team squad until noon, before heading into the stadium and the North Stand concourse to enjoy games and activities.

Several rugby-based challenges, bouncy castles and face painters will be among the activities available!

And 50 junior members will take part in a short training session on the pitch with the team, too!

The event will end at around 2pm and all junior attendees can enjoy a 10 per cent discount in the superstore on the same day.

Access to the day is by ticket only so head to the ticket office with your junior membership card to get a ticket.

They are limited to 250 and if you want to take part in the training session then email keepmeupdated@saintsrlfc.com with your junior membership number.

The first 50 to send an email will be selected to train with the boys!

There will be no bookings for the Members’ Day via that email address – only draw entries.