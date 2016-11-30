New name for stadium in record sponsorship

Saints have announced a new sponsorship deal with Totally Wicked which includes the principal naming rights for the stadium for the next five years.

The financial value of the sponsorship contract is the largest in the history of the club, and the company replaces evelopers Langtree, whose deal expires at the end of this year.

The stadium will be renamed the Totally Wicked Stadium, and as part of the deal, Totally Wicked’s logo will continue to be seen on both the home and away shirts in its present form.

North West based Totally Wicked’s existing sponsorship of the club is now in its fourth year, having sponsored the Totally Wicked North Stand since 2013 and been a sponsor of the shirt since 2014.

Fans are allowed to vape within the stadium and this will continue to be the case under this new sponsorship deal.

The decision to allow fans to vape within the ground was taken after careful consideration of the very latest government backed evidence which makes clear that vaping does not undermine the smoking ban and that there is no evidence of harm to bystanders from second-hand vapour from e-cigarettes.

Speaking about the new partnership, Saints chairman Eamonn McManus said:“Totally Wicked has been a loyal and valuable supporter and sponsor of Saints for the last four years. For the club, this new increased sponsorship deal was a natural development of an already established relationship that has been of tremendous benefit to the club, not just financially, but also in supporting our wider health objectives. It also represents the most financially valuable long term sponsorship in the Club’s history.

“The club plays an active role not only in sport, but also in health and education, and over the last four years of working with Totally Wicked, we have been able to create a supportive and vape friendly atmosphere at the Club. We believe this new deal will further this pioneering work by not only helping to raise awareness yet further of the damage smoking tobacco can do also in deterring people from taking on the habit in the first place.”

Fraser Cropper, Managing Director of Totally Wicked, added: “We are delighted to further our partnership with Saints and are looking forward to many successful seasons with one of the great clubs of world rugby league.

“As a company, we do not see this sponsorship deal as a new venture, but a logical next step in our relationship with Saints. Over the past four years, as sponsor of the North Stand and team shirts, we have worked closely with the club and were delighted to have the opportunity to expand our support.

“As a privately owned local business, we understand the importance of a community’s club and it is a privilege and a responsibility which we will cherish and respect to be a part of a club with such heritage. We are confident that we can strengthen the brand and reputation of St Helens even more.

“The last four years have been an exciting time for both Saints and Totally Wicked and I and my team very much look forward to the next five years of this relationship and beyond as we continue to develop our relationship with Saints and the wider community.”