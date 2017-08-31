New adoption service to be launched in St Helens

A new way of helping people who want to adopt is set to be introduced.

Together for Adoption is the new service which will offer children and families in the region the support and guidance they need throughout the adoption journey.

It brings together the adoption services for five local authorities – Cheshire West and Chester, Halton and WWiSH which incorporates St Helens, Warrington and Wigan.

The aim of the new service is to increase the number of children being adopted and improve the experience of adopters. Together for adoption will also look to provide exceptional support to families who want to adopt.

The new organisation will launch from Friday 1 September at its base in Warrington.

Those currently going through the adoption process in all five areas will continue to work with the same team throughout the move to Together for adoption ensuring a smooth transition.

In 2015 the Government announced changes to the way adoption services operate by proposing they be run on a regional basis by 2020.

Joining the adoption services of the five local authorities together will make it easier to find the best family for every child.

Together for adoption will build on the existing high-quality service from dedicated and highly skilled employees which families receive from each of the local authorities.

Bryan Glover from Together for Adoption said: “Together for Adoption will be there to help families throughout their adoption journey ensuring families and potential adopters will get the very best in care and support and we cannot wait to start helping them get the best future for all.”

Coun Jeanette Banks, cabinet member for Children, Families, Young People and Education, said: “Adoption is one of the most

important aspects of work that any local authority has responsibility for and requires caring and skilled people to make it happen. Working with our partners across the region means those going through this journey will get the best support available.

“This is an exciting new period for adoption services in St Helens and will help us to find families that are the right match for our children, in a timely way and continue to support them together.”