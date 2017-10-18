Morgan’s drive to keep improving at Saints

Morgan Knowles will be a Saint until 2021 after he agreed a new four-year contract with the club.

The Welsh international has been rewarded for a superb season that saw him not only nominated for the Super League Young Player of the Year but play in all but one of Saints’ games.

That consistency brought 822 tackles and in excess of 1100 metres gained, alongside three tries to add to his tally in the Red Vee.

“Morgan has had an excellent year and his new contract is well deserved,” Saints Head Coach Justin Holbrook said. “Since I joined the club I have been impressed with his work rate, ability to adapt and total commitment to his game and teammates.

“His nomination for Young Player of the Year was recognition of these attributes and I am really looking forward to watching him continue to develop over the next four seasons.”

Knowles is a skilful back-rower who signed for the club from Barrow Island.

The Cumbrian showed massive commitment to the Saints as a youngster by travelling down from Cumbria for Scholarship sessions each week.

He went on to make his senior debut in 2015 when he took to the field against York in the Challenge Cup and is now part of the Wales squad that will take part in the forthcoming Rugby League World Cup. He said: “I’m really pleased to have extended my stay at the club. I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time here and I’m excited about the future.

“Saints is a prestigious club, with a deep history, and I am honoured to play for them.

“Although my thoughts are now with Wales and the World Cup, I am already looking forward to next season and the years beyond.

“We have a good group here, with great coaches, and a fantastic fan base. If we all pull together we can achieve our ambitions.

“Finally, I’d like to thank Justin and the coaches for their faith in me – including those in the Academy system - and also my family for all the support and time they have invested in me.”

Knowles’ new contract comes at a fitting time as Saints Academy are now on their Tour of Australia.

Morgan, 20, made the trip with the Academy in 2013 and cites it as an important part of his development.

The Tour has allowed many players to achieve their ambitions of playing in Super League and beyond, and Morgan will join Jonny Lomax, Mark Percival, Ben Morris and former Saint Matty Fozard, in representing their country at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.