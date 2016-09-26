Under 19s: Saints 22 Wigan 20

Salute the untouchables of Langtree Park!

Whizz kids crowned a never-to-be-forgotten season, in which they won all 22 fixtures, by toppling arch-rivals Wigan in an Academy Grand Final showdown which will live in the memory of the 2,613 fans lucky to be present on a mind-boggling Sunday afternoon.

No words of mine can adequately do justice to events which unfolded at the climax of a game that had ebbed and flowed from the first hooter.

Saints looked to have got a firm grip on the trophy five minutes from normal time when a stunning individual try from full back Ricky Bailey and a conversion from the Colin Hutton player of the match Danny Richardson gave the hosts a 20-12 advantage.

But Wigan, who had shaded the second half, refused to toss in the towel and two tries - one as the final hooter sounded - restored parity and left scrum half Josh Woods with the crucial responsibility of landing a far from easy kick to clinch a dramatic victory.

To Saints' relief his effort was way wide of the target - setting up a golden point point finale.

Both sides missed a chance of clinching victory before the hosts were awarded a penalty for offside in the Wigan half with ice-cool Richardson showing nerves of steel to slot the ball between the sticks.

It was the signal for unbridled joy among the ecstatic Saints' youngsters who swarmed all over the match-winner like a group of bees, knowing they had just produced a remarkable sting in the tail.

Tries - Saints: Eccleston (15 mins), Morris (18 mins), Bailey (75 mins).

Goals: Richardson (5 / 5).

Tries - Wigan: Worthington (8 mins and 80 mins), Mullen (45 mins), Shelford

(77 mins).

Goals: Woods (2/4).

Half-time:14-6.

Full-time: 20-20.

AET*:* 22-20.

Teams - Saints: 1. Ricky Bailey; 2. Dave Eccleston, 4. Matty Costello, 3. Jake Spedding, 5. Regan Grace; 6. Danny Richardson, 7. Brad Billsborough; 8. Levy Nzoungou, 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Alex Eckley, 11. Liam Cooper, 12. Ben Morris, 13. Mike Weldon. Subs: 14. Josh Eaves, 17. Chris Follin, 18. Jordan Olmez, 20. Evan Bullen.

Wigan: 1. Craig Mullen; 5. Tom Davies, 3. James Barran, 4. Liam Paisley, 2. James Worthington; 6. Olly Russell, 7. Josh Woods; 8. Ollie Partington, 9. Paddy Casey, 10. Caine Barnes, 11. Jack Wells, 12. Maccauley Davies, 13. Kyle Shelford. Subs: 14. Sammy Adejumo, 15. Jake Moore, 16. Sammy Kibula, 21. Sam Brady.