The New One has Haydock hurdling option

The New One could run over hurdles at Haydock later this month as trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies continues to be thwarted by the prolonged dry spell this autumn.

Twiston-Davies wants to send the eight-year-old chasing this season but the unseasonable weather has meant his debut over larger obstacles has been delayed.

To that end, a possible appearance in the Betfair Price Rush Hurdle at Haydock on November 19 - a race he won in 2014 - could be an option before thoughts turn to chasing with The New One.

“He would only run at Haydock if it poured down the week before and we’d been unable to run him over fences,” said Twiston-Davies.

“He’s ready to run now, but the ground is not playing ball.

“I’ve never known it be this dry at this time of year, it’s very depressing.”

Nicky Henderson’s two-times Champion Hurdle runner-up My Tent Or Yours heads the market for the Haydock race.

The Seven Barrows handler has also entered Hargam and Top Notch.

Paul Nicholls has put in Irving, Zubayr, Old Guard, Adrien Du Pont and Connetable.

The sole Irish entry is Willie Mullins’ Sempre Medici.