Thatto Heath Ladies 80 minutes from Grand Final

Thatto Heath Ladies’ assault on the Women’s Super League Final continues this Sunday when they take on Featherstone Ladies.

The St Helens side are 80 minutes away from a place in the Grand Final against Bradford Bulls, who secured their place in the decider with a 72-10 win over Featherstone last weekend.

Now Thatto’s ladies need to ensure Featherstone don’t get a chance to gain revenge over the Bulls in the final, and instead book their place in the decider which takes place at Manchester Regional Arena at 12pm on October 7.

Thatto Heath progressed to the Grand Final play-off last weekend with an impressive 38-4 win over Castleford Tigers, in which Faye Gaskin and Tara Stanley both scored twice each with further tries from Jade Ward, Tara Jones and Rachel Thompson.

This weekend’s clash takes place on Sunday at Thatto Heath Rugby Club, 7 Close St, St Helens, WA9 5JA.

The game kicks off at 2pm and the club has asked people of St Helens to turn out and support the ladies.