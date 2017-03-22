St Helens amateurs closing in a stunning treble

A St Helens Sunday league football team is closing in on a stunning cup and league treble.

Talbot Athletic have already bagged two trophies in cup competitions and have built up a Chelsea-esque points advantage over their rivals in the league with just seven games to go.

Club secretary Mandy Bate told The Reporter: “We are currently only one of two St Helens teams in all divisions across the Warrington Sunday Football League.

“In October, we won our semi final against Grappenhall FC 9-1 to make an all St Helens final for the Presidents Cup against The Vine Tavern.

“And on Sunday last week we beat Hoop & Mallet from the premier division to make our second final of the year in the Denis Scholes Challenge Cup.

“We are also 11 points clear at the top of the league with seven games left to play and so are on for the treble!

“It’s our first season as Talbot Athletic, sponsored by the Talbot Alehouse on Duke Street, and what an achievement it could be to win all three trophies!”