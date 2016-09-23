Short-list for Steve Prescott Man of Steel unveiled

The three-man short-list has been confirmed for the 2016 Steve Prescott Man of Steel and it can be revealed that two Hull FC forwards and a Castleford Tigers winger lead the race to lift the most sought-after individual prize in rugby league.

The award is presented to the individual deemed by his peers to have had the biggest impact in the First Utility Super League this year and the 2016 winner crowned next month will be one of Gareth Ellis (Hull FC), Danny Houghton (Hull FC) or Denny Solomona (Castleford Tigers).

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel is chosen by a poll of every First Utility Super League player, the results of which will, for the first time ever, be made public after the event hosted at the Point, Lancashire Cricket Club, on Monday, October 3.

The evening will also feature a number of other Super League awards, including Coach of the Year and Young Player of the Year.

The 2016 Steve Prescott Man of Steel will be crowned before the 2016 First Utility Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday, October 8 (6pm).

Tickets for this year’s Grand Final are still available and start from £15.

Please visit rugby-league.com/tickets to purchase or for further information.