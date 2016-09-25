Saints sign up their latest academy recruits

Saints have signed 10 players into its Academy Under 19s system.

The youngsters have all put pen to paper on semi-pro deals following their successful under 16s season.

The players are:

· Sam Royle – Loose Forward from Thatto Heath Crusaders

· Sean Croston – Centre from Newton Storm

· Paul Nash – Hooker from Blackbrook Royals

· Luke Ward – Centre from Newton Storm

· Tom Nisbet – Winger from Newton Storm

· Ryan Horne – Stand Off from Leigh East

· Ben Sims – Second Row from Leigh Miners

· Joe Sharratt – Second Row from Chorley Panthers

· Christian Kellett – Prop from Chorley Panthers

· John Hutchings – Centre from Orrell St James

Player Performance Manager Neil Kilshaw said: “These ten players have just taken their first major step towards professional rugby league. They have already linked up with our under 19s squad in preparation for their first Academy preseason in November.

“They are a credit to their schools and community clubs, and we are all looking forward to watching them develop over the next few years.

“These players have fantastic opportunities on the horizon too as they will tour with the Academy on their Tour of Australia in October 2017.”