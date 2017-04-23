Murray success in title bout

Martin Murray beat Gabriel Rosado on a controversial majority points decision to claim the WBA Inter-continental Middleweight Championship title in Liverpool on Saturday night.

Murray was awarded the victory on a split decision, with one judge scoring it 119-109 in the St Helens fighter’s favour.

That incensed New Yorker Rosado, who berated the judges after the fight and had to be pulled away from Murray as the two men squared up.

Murray, a former Wigan ABC amateur, was perhaps the better boxer throughout the fight .

But he had to withstand a late barrage as Rosado tried to land the knockout blow in the final couple of rounds.