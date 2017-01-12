Matty Smith to help out at his former amateur side

Matty Smith is set to pass on his experience as a pro to the players of one of his home-town amateur clubs.

Smith, who rejoined St Helens last month after a trophy-winning spell at Wigan Warriors, has taken on a coaching role with National Conference League club, Pilkington Recs.

Kurt Haggerty, the former Leigh and Bradford star, was head coach at the Premier Division club last season, but will join the Toronto Wolfpack next year.

'A' team coach Dave Archer also moves on, taking up a committee position at the Recs, meaning an overhaul of the coaching set-up for 2017.

Former players John Rees and Liam Bostock take over as joint head coaches, with Ste Edgerton staying on as assistant.

But Smith, a Blackbrook product, will also be on board to help with first team matters.

The A team will continue to be coached by Paul Cresswell, with ex-player Paul Leyland replacing Dave Archer as a coach, while Neil Belshaw, who has worked at both St Helens and Widnes Vikings, comes on board as director of rugby for youth and junior.