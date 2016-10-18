Local bragging rights at stake at European Darts Championship

Local pride will be at stake when Stephen Bunting and Michael Smith - both unseeded - face each other in the first round of the £400,000 Unibet European Darts Championship in Belgium at the end of next week (October 28).

St Helens’ third player in the competition, no. 6 seed, Dave Chisnall, plays Australian-born Kyle Anderson who is ranked 30th in the world.

St Helens darts ace Dave Chisnall

Chizzy, in particular, will be hoping to continue his recent good form which includes reaching the final of The Masters where he was eventually beaten 11-6 by world no. 1 Michael van Gerwen.