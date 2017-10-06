Hockey: Prescot mens’ side at history boys

Prescot Men made some history this weekend.

Out of 16 Divisions they sit top of North West Division 1.

Their highest ever league position in their 55 year history.

The team is self taught and self coached as no schools locally play hockey in Knowsley or St Helens which makes the achievement even more remarkable.

Almost every other club has players who have played hockey at school.

Prescot want to get more male players giving hockey a go as hockey is seen as a much greater fitness challenge than football and much more skilful than either code of rugby (Sport England 2016!).

Everyone remembers GB women winning the Gold in Rio last year but Prescot has a huge historical link to the first GB hockey gold medal in 1988.

The GB men played their final two warm up games at Prescot HC before heading of to Seoul to claim the gold. Sadly those pitches are long gone but Prescot hockey club is thriving with many local Prescotians playing each week.

There are still five or six players involved with the club (and playing!) who remember those games against Canada and New Zealand in 1988.