Hockey: Prescot crowned champions

Prescot Hockey Club first team have completed a fantastic return to North West Division One as league champions.

Prescot needed to match Neston’s result to be crowned Division 2 Champions and did it in emphatic style beating Macclesfield 4-2 with goals from Mortimer, Jobes (2) and Doyle.

In a very competitive league Prescot had dominated the early part of the season but lost key players to injury which gave the initiative to Neston.

However, Prescot completed the double over their rivals to return to the top of the league with five games to go. Scoring a remarkable 119 goals in 22 games (a League and Club record) Prescot have absolutely outplayed teams from start to finish.

What makes these back to back promotions even more remarkable is that it has been done with basically the same squad of players plus youngsters Callum Heaps and Nathan Johnson who have come through the ranks at the Club.

With hockey seen as a minority sport for local schools the Prescot club has had to rely on their own coaching abilities and the motivation of the squad players to improve their game.

The results speak for themselves and having won Division 3 last season with 54 points and scoring 109 goals the step up in quality in Division 2 was always going to be a challenge.

However, with a superb session of indoor hockey and a Summer League victory everyone was kept fit and the momentum continued into this year.

Prescot Hockey Club run several mens and ladies teams and have a thriving junior hockey section for under 16s. Anyone wanting to come down and play hockey will be more than welcome.

Sutton Lesiure centre Wednesdays at 7pm

(Juniors) and 8pm (Seniors). More details on Facebook, Twitter and the club’s website.