Former Saints skipper releases autobiography

Harry Pinner, the former Saints’ and Great Britain loose forward and captain has released his autobiography.

Entitled ‘A Born Leader’, the book tells the story of Pinner, who was a pivotal figure at the club from the early 1980s in particular and everyone remembers the 1984-85 campaign, when the club won the Lancashire Cup and Premiership final.

Pinner was also part of the British team that drew the Test series with the Kiwis in 1985 and did much to enhance the profile of the national team after previous defeats against the Kangaroos.