European gold for local judo star

A star judo fighter who trained at a club near St Helens scooped her second gold of the year in the European Open series.

Lucy Renshall, who is from the SKK Judo club in Newton-le-Willows, was victorious in the 2016 Glasgow European Open to add to the gold she won earlier this year in Estonia.

The 20-year-old judoka who now trains at the British Judo Centre of Excellence was on fine form at the Emirates Arena as she triumphed in the under-63kg category.

Renshall showed a fine range of scoring throws and technical groundwork to make her way through to the final against German opponent Nadja Bazynski.

She drove the opposing fighter to the ground before holding her down for 15 seconds to take the victory to the delight of a bumper crowd of more than 1,500 people.

Earlier in the day Renshall came through a tight quarter-final battle with Brazilian fighter Yanka Pascoalino before forcing her Spanish opponent Cristina Cabana Perez to tap out in the semi final.

Speaking afterwards Renshall said: “I felt really good today. I felt really relaxed. Last month in Croatia at the Zagreb Grand Prix I didn’t feel good at all so I knew I had to perform here.”

The victory moves Renshall up to 50 in the world rankings and the second-highest British fighter in her weight category.

There was more good news for Merseyside as Jodie Myers won a bronze medal in the over-78kg category against Brazilian judoka Victoria De Oliviera.

Renshall will next be in action at the 2016 Aby Dhabi Grand Slam at the end of October.