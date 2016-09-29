Eighty minutes from Old Trafford

Saints have named arguably one of their strongest 19-man squads of the season ahead of Thursday's First Utility Super League semi-final clash at Warrington Wolves.

Winger Adam Swift, prop Greg Richards and hooker James Roby are back in the the squad, while centre Mark Percival, who played 40 minutes on his return to first team action against Wakefield Trinity Wildcats following injury on Friday, is also included.

Warrington, too, name a powerful-looking squad but there is still no place for Aussie scrum half Chris Sandow.

Saints' boss Keiron Cunningham said: “The place will be rocking on the night but we will be fully prepared.

“Warrington have been in good form recently - probably the form side of the competition at the moment - but we will go there and have a good crack at it.”

Cunningham added: “We know what people have been saying about us and that we are classed as a potential slip up. That suits us.

“We know we have to go there and do a good job against a Warrington side who, despite missing key players, did a superb job at Hull FC to clinch the League Leaders' Shield.”

Assistant boss Sean Long added: “Our record at Warrington isn't too bad and we seem able to raise our game on occasions like this, but they have hit some form and we will find the going tough.

“It's normally an entertaining game and should be quite a spectacle for the fans.”

Keiron Cunningham will select his 17 from:

1. Jonny Lomax, 3. Jordan Turner, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 7. Luke Walsh, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Atelea Vea, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 15. Greg Richards, 17. Luke Thompson, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 19. Theo Fages, 20. Joe Greenwood, 22. Jack Owens, 23. Shannon McDonnell, 28. Morgan Knowles.

Tony Smith will select his Warrington 17 from: 1. Kurt Gidley, 2. Tom Lineham, 3. Rhys Evans, 4. Ryan Atkins, 5. Matty Russell, 6. Stefan Ratchford, 8. Chris Hill, 9. Daryl Clark, 10. Ashton Sims, 12. Jack Hughes, 14. Joe Westerman, 18. George King, 20. Kevin Penny, 24. Toby King, 25. Joe Philbin, 26. Declan Patton, 27. Sam Wilde, 29. Benjamin Jullien, 31. Morgan Smith.

The game kicks off at 8pm and the referee is Ben Thaler.