Darts: Scare for Chisnall

Dave Chisnall suffered an early scare before booking his place in the second round of the World Darts Championship at the Alexandra Palace, London, last night (Thursday).

The number seven seed from St Helens lost the first set of his match against baby-faced Austrian youngster Rowby-John Rodriguez but bounced back to take the tie in the fifth and final set of a thriller.

Chisnall, runner-up in three televised events during 2016 including last month’s Players Championship Finals, produced a sensational final set with legs of 11, 15 and 11 darts and finishes of 90, 117 and 96 to claim victory.

The number seven seed, whose nine 180s was the joint most in the first round, now moves through to a last 32 clash with Chris Dobey.

“Rowby-John played well but I managed to find a bit more in the locker,” said Chisnall, who has yet to make it past the third round at Alexandra Palace.

“I think I’m in with a chance this year because I’ve reached two big finals and it has always taken Michael van Gerwen to beat me.

“I knew it was going to be tough against Rowby and it was, but I’m really pleased with my performance and happy to be through.”