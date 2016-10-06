Darts: Bunting crashes out of Grand Prix

Stephen Bunting was blown away by Kim Huybrechts in the second round of the £400,000 Grand Prix of Darts in Dublin.

The Belgium, known on the circuit as The Hurricane, stormed to a 3-0 victory over the St Helens-based player who never repeated the form which resulted in him defeating defending champion Robert Thornton of Scotland in the previous round.

Huybrechts, who recorded the highest average so far in this year's double-start tournament with a 98.47, hit a starting double in his first visit to the oche in all 11 legs of the contest, winning the first five without reply on his way to a two-set cushion before coming from a leg down in the third to seal victory with a trio of 14-dart finishes.

“I'm really happy with that performance,” said Huybrechts, who needed only 22 and a half minutes to demolish the 2014 semi-finalist.

Dave Chisnall is the only St Helens player now left standing and he faces local boy Brendan Dolan in a second round tie.